YONCALLA — When Pat Beer and her husband Ivan, who goes by his middle name, Lee, talk to each other, it’s hard for them to get through a sentence without laughing.
The two, who live in Yoncalla, said it’s one of the secrets to their long-lasting marriage, which has now persisted for 75 years.
They met by accident.
It was Feb. 2, 1948, and Lee, who was 19 years old, serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Phoenix, Arizona, when he decided to go on a double date with his friend and fellow serviceman Arzie.
Arzie was dating Pat, who was a week away from turning 16, and her friend, Beverley, tagged along to go with Lee. Before the film, "Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome," began, Lee met Pat at the concession stand.
It turned into their first date.
Three days later, on Feb. 5, Lee proposed to Pat, and five days after that, on Feb. 10 — just over a week after they had first met — they got married.
“Of course, everybody was saying, 'Oh, that marriage won’t last,'” Pat said.
“Everybody” turned out to be wrong, and now, over seven decades later, the two are still going strong, living independently even though the two of them are more than 90 years old.
Lee said, “Our doctor said one time, 'I don’t have anybody who comes down here like you guys. You're always smiling and laughing.'"
They moved to Yoncalla from Phoenix in 1963, when their son, Kim, was 10 years old.
“Suddenly, we were way up in the mountains on 40 acres,” Kim Beer said. “I guess that was kind of a favorite memory, moving out into the country like that.”
Kim's wife, Glenda, said she was immediately made a part of the family when she first married Pat and Lee’s son.
“They’ve always just been a lot of fun” Glenda Beer said. “I’ve always thought of them as a mom and dad.”
“They’ve been an example and a role model for us,” Kim Beer added. “I guess you could say it’s a hard act to follow. But maybe it’s one of those things where if they can do it, so could we.”
Kim and Glenda’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated next year, and their daughter — Pat and Lee’s granddaughter — just celebrated her 25th anniversary.
“We’re hoping it runs in the family,” Kim Beer said.
One day, Pat noticed something new hanging on the wall when she had to go to the doctor’s office.
“It has a sign now,” Pat Beer said. “It says, who did you make smile today?”
If you asked Pat that question, she’d probably say Lee. If you asked Lee, he’d probably say Pat. After spending a lifetime with one another, the two are always finding new reasons to smile, and new reasons to laugh.
“All I know is that I wouldn’t want to ever be with anyone else,” Pat said. “Because I love him.”
