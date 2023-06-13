Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Walker Madison has always been around animals.
When he was 4 years old, he started taking care of his first fish — a goldfish he kept in a small jar — and the obsession started from there.
Growing up in Roseburg, Madison spent much of his childhood at Atlantis Pets in Roseburg, eventually getting hired to work in the store's aquatics department when he was old enough to get a job. By then, Madison couldn't get enough of fish.
"It's always been the behaviors, the way they interact," Madison said. "One is completely different from the next. That's why I've kept so many kind of fish and branched off so many times."
In 2020, he attended an informal meeting between fish fanatics in the area. This group would eventually form into the Umpqua Valley Aquarium Society, which meets monthly to share ideas, trade equipment and be around like-minded people.
"It's a place where people don't think you're crazy," Madison said.
Vicki Merrill, who lives in Sutherlin, is a fellow member of the UVAS. After getting rid of most of her fish over a decade ago, she eventually brought back her hobby around two years ago, at the same time the Aquarium Society was starting in the Roseburg area.
Now, Merrill breeds angelfish, and said she wouldn't even be able to count the number of fish she owns between the numerous tanks both inside of her home and in a backyard shed.
"It's definitely an addiction," Merrill said. "It's like Christmas when you're getting fish, or tanks, or anything."
Linda Broda, a performing magician, inherited a number of fish from her children after they moved out of college. She recently joined the Aquarium Society as well.
"Half an hour before I go to bed, I'll sit and watch them before I turn their light off," Broda said. "I could sit and watch them for hours."
What started as a fascination in fish for Madison eventually turned into a love for all exotic animals — and a possibility for a career.
He's only 20, but he's already started a reptile business on Facebook, Exotic Horizon, and owns over 50 snakes that he's bred with a business partner.
"He called me up and said, 'I got offered a collection of snakes, you want to go half in with me?'" Madison said. "I said, sure. Let's do it."
Some are enormous, like his 9-foot long Burmese Python, which could grow up to twice its current size, since the snake is only 3 years old. Others, like the Western Hognose Snake, are smaller — "cute," as Madison said, even though the snake is mildly venomous — and can fit in his hand.
Madison is careful around his animals, making sure to carefully position the snakes to ensure he won't be bitten or choked. He's already dealt with stingray bites and had a chunk bitten out of an index finger by a piranha, so it seems he doesn't want to replicate any of those errors with his reptiles.
"She's really thick around your neck," Broda said as a Burmese Python hung from Madison's neck like an untied scarf.
"That's the rabbit she ate yesterday," Madison replied.
Madison is in the middle of a move right now, and has had to cut back on the amount of fish he's taking care of. He still owns 11 of them, large ones at that, but hopes to get more to compliment his current reptile business and grow into a full-time exotic animal dealer.
"I'm planning on setting up a business front, one where I can hopefully host the Valley Aquarium [Society] meetings," Madison said. "Just helping people out, having a place where people can come and have a good time, you know."
The Umpqua Valley Aquarium Society will be holding a swap-meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at the Roseburg Abby's Pizza Annex, where a number of fish, reptiles, amphibians and pieces of equipment will be available for sale.
Regular meetings are held from 6-8 p.m. the third Saturday of each month at the Roseburg Abby's Pizza Annex. For more information, email uvasoregon@outlook.com or call 541-680-0433.
