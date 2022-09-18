I was a 23-year-old, fresh-out-of-school, state trooper working Fish & Game enforcement the first time I stepped foot on the breathtaking high mountain trails of eastern Oregon’s north fork of the John Day Wilderness. In a few weeks, I’ll walk the dense pine forest and dream from the vistas as a 73-year-old. In this place of special memories, the autumn colors of green Ponderosa and golden Tamarack sweep across the terrain below towering, awe inspiring granite peaks. Its beauty begs you to stay. The 50 years of October bliss have been filled with heart-pounding, adrenaline pumping elk hunting adventures. It is here that I search physically and spiritually for the majestic monarchs — and myself.
It was those thoughts that now drifted with the early dawn’s crisp morning air and soft clouds that looked like streaking marshmallows in the blue autumn sky. It was opening day of the Rocky Mountain elk season.
I tiptoed quietly around crisscrossed blowdown and settled on a windfall. This spot, over two miles from the road’s end, held a special memory. Looking into a lodgepole patch, I listened, watched, waited … and thought back to a year when the stars lined up and luck played its hand.
It was the first year I’d invited my brother-in-law Lonny Allen to join me on my annual hunting trip. Lonny had hunted deer but never pursued elk. His questions about what do they look like, spoke volumes as to his uncertainty. I smiled and in short order, assured him that when he saw a big bull, he’d know it wasn’t a deer.
And so, it was with slight persuasion he’d agreed to join me. Hugging his (this-is-the-one) girlfriend, and I my wife, we climbed into the pickup and headed east. The nine-hour trip across mid-state was full of stories, laughter and brilliant colors that made the scenery even more enjoyable. The sinking sun had disappeared by the time we pulled into a remote camping area. After backing the trailer into a spur, we got out the guns and prepared for opening day!
The 4 a.m. alarm never rang. I was up and dressed by 3:30 a.m. The 20-minute drive up the mountain to where I wanted to start hunting gave me time to reassure Lonny that I had a plan that I thought might work, and more so, I told him that I’d always be within about 30 minutes of him, so if he felt he was lost or needed help he could shoot signal shots and I’d be there shortly. Where we were going was steep and rugged terrain. The roadless area had its obstacles, but there were trails, one that led to a large alpine meadow near the top of in the ridge. It was here that I hoped I could direct Lonny. “Just stay on the trail,” I whispered to him as we parked the pickup and headed into the tall dark timber with our flashlights guiding the way. Daylight was still about 30 minutes away.
I stayed with Lonny until dawn began to break and I was sure he could see. The trail we’d been walking had some blowdown covering parts but it was still easy to follow. My quiet face-to-face instruction was poignant (and meant to be encouraging). “Stay on this trail until you come to a large open meadow. Stop there, find a tree to stand behind and wait for me. I should be coming out in about two hours. Be quiet, keep your eyes and ears open … and shoot the first elk you see with antlers!” Lonny gave me a cautiously slow but affirmative head nod. I peeled off the trail into a dense pine thicket, watching him disappear as he headed up the mountain. If all went well, he should be able to reach the meadow in about 30 minutes. I planned on finding my way to the canyon floor at about the same time, hopeful I could spook elk up the ridge. I moved ever so slowly, sidestepping pinecones dotting the damp pumice soil. Fresh elk droppings soon began to show up, heightening my awareness of my surroundings. I took a deep breath of air filled with strong elk scent and widened my eyes, as if trying to focus deeper into the tall timber. The elk were close. They say, you don’t remember days, you remember moments. I was about to remember one …
The report of a rifle shot a few hundred yards up the mountain jolted me. I spun, facing the echo of gunfire. Somewhere in the feeling of happy thoughts and euphoria, I heard the thunderous rumble of running elk coming off the mountain, crashing through the lodgepole and blowdown. They were headed straight for me. In a blink of an eye, I spotted a spike bull and at about 30 yards, I touched the trigger, feeling the Savage 30-06 recoil against my shoulder. The bull instantly buckled and collapsed. More elk came and went, including a branch antlered bull who I watched, thinking if I’d have waited? That thought disappeared quickly in the excitement of the moment. I had a bull on the ground in the first 30 minutes of opening day.
I spent a few minutes looking at the bull, then calmed myself and field dressed the animal; all the while wondering about Lonny. He hadn’t fired any signal shots, so I assumed he’d missed what he’d shot at — probably the same elk herd he sent my way. Once done dressing the bull, I worked my way up the ridge line. Sweat was popping on my forehead from the climb as I cleared the timber and looked into the meadow. Stunned by electrifying shock, I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. Lonny was standing, looking at a downed bull. I picked up the pace, waving my cap at him as I got closer. “What the heck did you do!” I said, looking down at a monster five-point bull lying at his feet.
Jumping with joy and quivering with excitement, I grabbed his hand and congratulated my brother-in-law. His immediate reaction was not what I was expecting to say the least, as he simply stood staring at the bull, and then calmly explained that he’d did what I’d told him. He’d found a tree to stand behind while he watched the meadow (for about 10 minutes). Then, as he was unzipping his jacket to cool his warm body the climb up the mountain had created, the elk appeared one-by-one out of the timber. Three bulls and five cows. The only instruction he hadn’t followed was that he didn’t “shoot the first elk (he) saw with antlers” as I’d told him to. He said he could see more coming so he waited until all eight elk were walking slowing across the meadow. Then, in his words, “I shot the biggest one.” There wasn’t much I could say or add. I just shook my head, remembering that this was his first elk hunt and he’d shot a big bull in the first 30 minutes. I reasoned that he just didn’t know what he’d accomplished. I humbly told him I had shot a spike. “Wasn’t there a bigger one?” he inquired. Still amazed by his calmness, I gave him a (fibbing) short answer. “Too much cover, I couldn’t get a shot at him.”
Then I saw his smile begin to grow and he busted out in laughter. Lonny had been holding back his excitement for nearly an hour while waiting for me. And yes, his “cool hand Luke” performance had worked. But now he let loose. The mountain vibrated the rest of the day with sounds of exuberance, happiness and bonding friendship as we exchanged the tale of the hunt — several times.
We spent the rest of the emotional releasing day (and half the night) getting the two bulls out of the dark forest. While I quartered the two bulls, Lonny retrieved my elk cart from the pickup. Three five-mile trips later we finished the long, tiring, but extremely happy task. The clock struck 3 a.m. as we hung the last quarter in the trees behind the camp trailer.
A slight breeze brushed against my face, bringing me back to the present; the forest was breathing. The memory of 1992 was now 30 years old, but it offered inspiration and a wonderful feeling of contentment. For all that is good, I said a prayer, then remembered a statement made by my cardiologist who’d administered a four-way arterial by-pass surgery after I’d had a heart-attack one year while on this hunt. When, after the surgery (and after going hunting when he told me not to go) I asked him how long I had to live? Through piercing eyes he’d answered, “There are three things that determine your life expectancy. Genetics, how well you treat your body and … luck.”
I stood and stretched out the tightness, looking forward to the week of hunting that lie ahead. I was excited to be here and to be able to enjoy God’s country and what it had in store for me this year. Luck had been with me many times on this hunt when I needed it. Maybe if the stars lined up again, “luck” would find its way …
