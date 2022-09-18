Editor's Note

Editor’s note: Jerry Chartier has written ‘Outdoor Tales’ for the News Review for over 35 years. He smiles when he says, “I’ve shot bulls with my rifle, and my camera when I didn’t draw a tag. Some years I never see an elk. No matter, it’s the hunt for elk and myself that draws me here. The best years are when I find both…

I was a 23-year-old, fresh-out-of-school, state trooper working Fish & Game enforcement the first time I stepped foot on the breathtaking high mountain trails of eastern Oregon’s north fork of the John Day Wilderness. In a few weeks, I’ll walk the dense pine forest and dream from the vistas as a 73-year-old. In this place of special memories, the autumn colors of green Ponderosa and golden Tamarack sweep across the terrain below towering, awe inspiring granite peaks. Its beauty begs you to stay. The 50 years of October bliss have been filled with heart-pounding, adrenaline pumping elk hunting adventures. It is here that I search physically and spiritually for the majestic monarchs — and myself.

Author’s note: Maybe it was Lonny, and not me, who had all the “luck.” It remains the only elk he’s ever taken, and the girlfriend he had just starting dating in 1992 ended up being his wife. They still share good times (and luck) together.

