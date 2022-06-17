Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, is making a significant investment in the security of its power grid leading into the 2022 and future wildfire seasons.
A plan that was initially launched in 2018, Pacific Power has begun adding more and stronger conductors along its power distribution lines both in southern Oregon and along its grid east of Portland.
Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth said Thursday that Pacific Power's plan to improve its safety and operational protocols began in 2018 after a string of deadly wildfires in northern California. Among those was the Camp Fire, which driven by dry fuels and extremely high winds burned in excess of 150,000 acres, resulted in at least 85 deaths and cost an estimated $16.5 billion in property loss.
The cause of that fire in particular was attributed to faulty operation by Pacific Gas and Electric, which reached a $13.5 billion settlement with the victims of Paradise and Concow, California, as well as those who survived similar fires in previous years.
It was alleged that a faulty transmission line, in step with the high winds, was the ultimate cause of the Camp Fire.
Currently, Pacific Power and PacifiCorp are facing two lawsuits in Oregon related to the 2020 Labor Day fires, including the Archie Creek Fire, which have been alleged to be caused by the utility attempting to reenergize downed or otherwise vulnerable transmission lines along the Pacific Power grid.
"We've actually been on this mitigation journey since 2018," Berreth said Thursday. "Paradise was a perfect example of how large these fires are getting."
In Oregon, one of six states Pacific Power serves, work has begun on approximately 1,200 miles of transmission lines in an effort to increase security and minimize wildfire risk in the most prone areas.
A plan was approved by the utility in December to invest $500 million in such improvements, which may take until 2028 to complete among all of the utility's service areas.
"It's really a reimagination of how we are operating and constructing the utility system," Berreth said.
Extensive inspections are already under way to check the condition of transmission towers, power poles and hardware in order to be able to address possible issues more quickly.
Berreth said the utility is also working with private land owners whose properties abut the right-of-way of the larger transmission lines to help mitigate wildfire risk through the control of nearby fuels.
"We're really working with (the private land owners) so that they can better identify 'hazard' trees," Berreth said. "We haven't changed the right-of-way (the space between transmission lines and private lands). We're trying to partner with landowners and work to clear bigger setbacks. That helps us move faster."
Traditionally, power transmission lines are programmed to shut themselves down after a certain number of perceived interruptions to the system. Once the threat of an interruption has been cleared, that section of transmission line can be reenergized.
Once the current upgrades to the system are complete, Berreth said any interruption will cause an immediate shutdown until an inspection can be completed.
"As we go into wildfire season, those lines would be brought to now reclose (reenergizing, or closing the circuit) at all," Berreth said. "It's a more sensitive protection setting, which will lead to a longer duration of outages.
"It's a large project. Ten years is a long time to wait, but in the short term, it's about situational awareness."
