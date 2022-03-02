Pacific Power proposed a 6.6% general rate increase with the Oregon Public Utility Commission Tuesday which is expected to generate an estimated $82.2 million.
Those funds would go to investing in wildfire mitigation strategies, vegetation management and clean energy resources, according to a press release Tuesday. The price increase would also act as a response to general inflation in the energy market. If approved, it would be the first rate increase by the power utility in nearly a decade, the release said.
The proposed rate hike comes at a time when Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifCorp, are defendants in two lawsuits which claim negligence by the utility in contributing to two of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, most notably the Archie Creek Fire. Another suit names PacifiCorp in a similar suit regarding the 2020 Riverside Fire which ignited east of Molalla during the same time frame.
The Archie Creek Fire burned more than 131,000 acres, while the Riverside Fire burned in excess of 138,000 acres.
“Through careful stewardship on behalf of our customers, we have delivered safe, reliable, affordable service at prices that are 12 percent below the national average,” said Matt McVee, vice president of regulatory policy and operations for Pacific Power. “While our essential operating costs continue to stay low, new factors — including extreme weather events and changing economic conditions impacting all households and businesses — are raising the costs of providing our essential services.”
Just as I question why States will fund infrastructure without using part of that funding earmarked for future repair and replacement, I have to question why this publicly traded corporation didn't do the same.
A 6.6% increase won't damage my budget, yet. However all the happy talk to customers about what the increase will fund for the good of the common seems a little too artful. Why weren't a portion of corporate profits earmarked for timely safeguarding their transmission structures? PacificCorp talks of Grid Modernization and Expanding their transmission network toward renewable energy, but it's still a point of aggravation that a for profit corporation needs to charge its customers without at least asking us if we can afford to participate in their future improvements rather than paying for it themselves.
Having said that, I also want to let Pacific Power know that each and every experience I have with their field technicians has been incredibly positive. The boots in the dirt guys are respectful, informative, and hard working. Pacific Power, you can be proud of that. I would question less your happy talk if you'd mentioned that the increase would give your workers a raise and better benefits for them and their families.
