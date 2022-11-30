'Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas' at Ten Down Bowling WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Livvy Buckley, 9, center, holds Atticus Buckley, 1, as he looks at the Grinch Tuesday evening during the Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas event at Ten Down Bowling in Roseburg. Will Geschke/News-Review photos Blakely Campbell dances with her grandmother, Holly Hlatky, during the Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas event Tuesday at Ten Down Bowling in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Memorie Frosland, left, and Kelly Trenkle, the two photographers at the Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas event at Ten Down Bowling in Roseburg, pose with Santa Claus. Will Geschke/The News-Review Kelanina Norman gets ready to bowl with her sister, Kallei, during the Pancakes, Pins, and Pajamas event held Tuesday at Ten Down Bowling in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review The Grinch walks through Ten Down Bowling Tuesday during the Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas event. Will Geschke/The News-Review Dozens of attendees gathered for the Pancakes, Pins, and Pajamas event Tuesday at Ten Down Bowling in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ten Down Bowling hosted the annual “Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas” event Tuesday evening in Roseburg.Proceeds will benefit Greater Douglas United Way and a stuffed animal drive will help Douglas C.A.R.E.S.Dozens of families gathered to eat breakfast for dinner, send bowling balls down the alleyways, and take photos with Santa Claus.Between the dining and bowling, attendees were more than willing to dance to the echoing holiday music playing over the speakers.The Grinch also made a brief appearance, to the delight of children in the crowd, but it’s likely that Santa Claus was less enthused. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. 