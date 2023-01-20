The Douglas Education Service District will be hosting a free parenting workshop from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 with the aim of giving parents strategies to stop fighting with their children.
Jason Wilcox and Dr. Thaen Saelee, who will be running the workshop, said the strategies they will be teaching have helped them raise their own children in a more understanding way.
“Before I used these techniques, it was a typical home. You’d have your different arguments, the fights would come and go, there was challenges here and there, but it was still a lot of fun,” Wilcox said. “But ever since I’ve learned these skills and really applied them in the home, the last argument I can remember with one of my kids was about three years ago, four years ago.”
Wilcox and Saelee, who have been married since 2019, said they use a method called “motivational interviewing,” a technique Wilcox said was popularized in the 1980’s to support those suffering from substance abuse disorders, eventually moving on to be used in the medical system, legal system and with parenting. The two run a nonprofit, Motivational Parent, to teach the method to parents both online and in-person.
Wilcox and Saelee said the focus of motivational interviewing is to build rapport and trust between others, helping to collaborate while remaining empathetic to the other person’s own needs and wants.
“When you’re using these skills, the other person usually starts leaning in,” Saelee said. “When you’re attacking, blaming, name calling, they’re really closing off emotionally. But when you start to explore, ask questions and be curious, try to understand from their perspective, people start to lean in. This technique really creates that bond and rapport.”
Wilcox and Saelee said the two-hour workshop will be focused on the core foundational focuses of motivational parenting, with Wilcox saying that the two will introduce five strategies to help parents improve their home lives: exploring with empathy, pausing the “fix-it’s,” open ended questions, affirmation, and reflective listening.
The two released a book on the subject, entitled "The Listening Space," and have previously taught workshops at Douglas ESD on separate topics. The upcoming workshop will be the first time they’ve taught one together.
“It’s great to have these partnerships,” said Susan Stiles-Sumstine, the early learning support specialist at the education service district's parent engagement and education program. “We have several others in the community as well, we can do a lot more when we’re working together…I’m excited because this will bring in a new topic that we can offer.”
Those interested in attending the event, which will be held at 1871 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg, can register at conta.cc/3GRSTWb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.