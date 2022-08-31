A ticket from Ace Parking filled out incompletely, according to Dave Huckins, a criminal defense investigator who works in downtown Roseburg. Per state statute, the name of the issuing officer must be present on the ticket.
Photo courtesy of Dave Huckins
One of the 268 parking meters in the downtown Roseburg area. Of the 268 total meters, 89 are in proper working order.
Dave Huckins, a criminal defense investigator for the Umpqua Valley Public Defender, has been dealing with parking downtown for a long time. He has been through the Park-Smart years, the era of non-enforcement, the time Roseburg Police Department was utilizing its depleted recourses and manpower to also police parking meters and now Ace Parking. Through each incarnation to enforce parking in downtown Roseburg, similar issues have been present.
The City of Roseburg is currently in talks to reestablish downtown parking norms and policies. The city recently implemented some initial changes to downtown parking which included; hiring security and janitorial services for the downtown parking garage, adjusting free parking on the first floor of the parking garage and changing the Downtown Fitness parking lot to time-limit parking.
“Parking enforcement is necessary and smart,” Huckins said, “but the parking ordinance statutes are clear.”
Huckins recently fought a parking ticket he received and had the parking violation dropped, a situation that perfectly mirrored an encounter he had with Park-Smart years ago.
“Dave Huckins raised these issues when he contested a parking ticket," said Amy Sowa, assistant city manager for the City of Roseburg. “His ticket was dismissed by the judge. The other issues raised by Dave Huckins have been appropriately addressed.”
Huckins' complaint is clear: the Oregon statute reads, "The name of the issuing officer or other person authorized to issue the notice must be clearly stated."
Huckins said he received a citation on June 27, and there is only an issuer's ID number printed on the ticket he received for violating a two-hour time limit.
“Parking tickets given out by Ace have always had an identification number, rather than a person’s name," Sowa said, "and Roseburg Municipal Judge Jason Mahan has said that is sufficient."
The statute also states that the defendant may not be required to pay the fine imposed or a bail amount before the defendant may request a hearing or submit a written request to the court.
“Ace made me pay before I could have a hearing. I have a letter/bill I got for one of my citations after I paid,” said Huckins. “It clearly says they will not continue with my hearing unless I pay.”
Huckins encourages anyone receiving one of these tickets to advocate for themselves and get their money back.
