The parking lot at the Douglas County YMCA in Roseburg is being redone.
Construction crews started on the project on July 7. Its scheduled completion, according to membership director Amber Gries, is set for sometime in early August.
Crews are repaving the parking lot in front of the YMCA’s main entrance and along its side in between the facility’s daycare and the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center across the street. Crews and construction can easily be seen from Stewart Parkway in Roseburg.
The facility remains open, and the far-eastern end of the YMCA parking lot across from Parkview Skating is still available for members.
Donations made for the project, according to marketing services and child watch director Stacy Powers, were designated funds only to be used for the parking lot.
More information can be found by accessing the YMCA’s web site at www.ymcaofdouglascounty.org, or by calling 541-440-9622.
(1) comment
one of the nicer parking lots in roseburg is being redone. I thought they were running out of money at the Y. guess not. priorities.
