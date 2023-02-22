Dozens of people gathered in room 304 of the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday evening to celebrate the seven graduates of the H.O.P.E. —Help, Opportunity, Pride, Emancipation— Drug Court, an integrated court treatment program for offenders suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.
The graduation was the 101st celebrated by the drug court, founded in 1996 by Judge Robert C. Millikan.
The drug court is now overseen by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson. Tuesday’s graduation was the second he’s attended during his time on the job, which started in August 2022.
“It’s a grueling, intensive, regimented program, and they’ve put in the work,” Johnson said. “I’m immensely proud of them...we know we’re sending folks back into the community who are going to be productive and represent our community the right way.”
Jamie Williams, the program director of the adult outpatient department at Adapt Integrated Health Care in Roseburg, said graduates go through a five phase program, with different treatments and legal requirements to complete. Most of the graduates who celebrated their completion Tuesday fulfilled the requirements in under 18 months.
“It’s amazing,” Williams said. “There’s nothing better than watching families reunite and seeing these members of the community get out there and live normal lives.”
The graduates spent the ceremony thanking their probation officers, human services representatives and Johnson.
Norbert Huntley, a retiree who graduated the program and has been clean for 445 days, said Johnson’s down-to-earth treatment of him made a big difference.
“He did something for me that nobody other judge has,” Huntley said. “I never forget the day that he hung his robe up, came down from his chair and sat eye level with me. How impressive that was. He spent a lot of time, he earned that spot up there and his chair, and he didn’t hesitate a second. His actions made such a difference to me.”
Johnson spoke at the event — not in his official robe — with a pair of white Air Jordan sneakers on his feet.
“If you ask one of these graduates, they will tell you that drug court is a lot of hard work,” Johnson said during the ceremony. “It’s in every way harder than just straight probation. It requires hundreds of hours of treatment, numerous meetings and groups, submissions to dozens of polygraphs. It’s never easy, but the folks seated here have done the hard work.”
Graduates at the celebration were grateful for the opportunity to take part in the program, and after getting their certificates, gathered in the hallway of the Douglas County Courthouse to eat cake with their families and loved ones.
“I’m a little nervous, and it’s a little scary, but I feel successful,” said Britanne Jansen, who was in the program for 18 months. She’ll be off probation in May. “I’m grateful, clear headed, thankful for all of the drug court team and the judge for being understanding, giving me the opportunity to do this.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
