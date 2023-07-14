Tessa Hudgeon, 21, wore her yellow Pikachu snapback Thursday and filled her water bottle with an energy drink as she prepared for a day of hiking at PartnerSports Camp.
“I’ve worn this every year since I’ve started (volunteering),” Hudgeon said. “The kids just love it, and one kid particularly hates it, so he makes fun of me for it and that’s our dynamic.”
She’s been a partner with the camp since 2015.
“I love this, this is like a highlight of my summer, I look forward to this every single year. I’ll drop whatever I am doing,” she said. “I love seeing them get all confident when they know a sport really well, and seeing them be more social all being together.”
Celebrating its 18th year, PartnerSports Camp pairs campers, ages 8-21 with disabilities, and partners, ages 12-21 without disabilities. Campers and partners get to engage in sports like swimming, dodgeball, kickball and basketball but also explore other activities like hiking, fishing, crafts and campfire cooking.
“They get to catch two fish and normally my partner will kiss her fish — it’s so cute,” Hudgeon said.
Cindy Rohver, in her first year as director, said, “I’m not an athletic sort of person, but the sports are secondary. It’s the interactions — socialization and learning new skills — that’s the point, and we happen to be doing that with sports.”
Sounds of SpongeBob memes, mouths crunching on Cool Ranch Doritos and debates of, “No you’re it, I tagged you,” rang through the field of campers awaiting their school bus to Susan Creek Falls.
“I call it the Inclusion Revolution, I think that’s my own dorky way of putting it,” Rohver said, describing the camp’s dynamics. “It enriches both of them. The child who is the partner learns just as much as the camper.”
Rohver said that other camps are commonly homogeneous as far as abilities go, but PartnerSports Camp, by design, is purposefully inclusive.
“We want a variety of abilities, and everybody can do it. We’ll figure it out so that these kids get to feel included, like they’re not ‘others,’” Rohver said. “They get put on another planet and instead we’re including them. I think that’s how society ought to be really. I think that should be the default.”
Campers and partners are only differentiated by the font colors on their name tags, “cherry red is ‘C for campers,’ and purple is ‘P for partners,’” Rohver said. Each child is given a neon green shirt because they, “don’t want them to be obviously different.”
“So, if you look around, can you tell?” Rohver said, looking out at a hodge-podge of green shirt-wearing, smiling kids.
Deputy Superintendent for the Douglas Education Service District Bryan Hinson said this is the only camp of its kind left West of the Mississippi River, noting that many camps have petered out due to fewer grant funding opportunities.
One volunteer, Heather Tiemann, swung a fan-favorite bubble-blowing gun through the air, leaving a sky full of iridescent orbs floating above, amidst gathering a camp necessity — snacks.
“Oh gosh. We cannot be without the goldfishes. That’s an absolute staple,” Tiemann said, laughing. “Camp would be canceled if we ran outta Goldfish.”
With a combined 89 campers and partners this year, Rohver said she fills a Costco cart every day with new treats.
Many campers return each year, some even becoming partners themselves.
Mike Goetz, former YMCA sports director, said he comes back to “The Y” just to help PartnerSports Camp.
“Getting to see the same kids every year, that’s my favorite. Normally a year later they’ve learned new things and so when they come back you can see how they’ve grown,” Hudgeon said, as a camper ran up to tell her he had the same hat as her.
Monday kicked off the first week of camp with options of field games, swimming and a menu of cheesy macaroni.
The closing ceremony on July 20 will have Wailani’s Shave Ice, a slip and slide, pizza and an abundance of games, ending with celebratory awards for campers and their partners.
“When you give them their medal and recognition we are like, ‘oh, oh, oh,’” Rover said. “It’s just so cool because it’s a day of celebration. They get to feel pride and accomplishment in what they were able to do.”
The camp is free for all participants because of donations and sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.