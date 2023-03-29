Patrick A. Hull has been appointed as the new executive medical center director for the Roseburg VA Health Care Systems, by the VA NW Health Network.
“We are excited to bring on Mr. Hull as the permanent executive medical center director for Roseburg VA Health Care System," Network Director Dr. Teresa Boyd said in a press release. "His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, our employees, and the Veterans we are honored to serve."
Hull will start April 9. He currently serves as the associate director for the VA Western Colorado Health Care System in Grand Junction, Colorado, a facility serving 31,000 veterans and 790 employees, including four VA clinics in western Colorado and eastern Utah.
The Roseburg VA Health Care System provides health care to veterans in five locations in central and southern Oregon, including the Roseburg VA Medical Center and clinics in Eugene, Brookings and North Bend.
Local veterans Bill Duncan and Gwen Best were part of the selection committee.
Best said, "Mr. Hull's depth of experience seems to make him a better candidate for Roseburg VA. His length and depth of experience in veterans' health care will serve the Veterans Administration's goal."
In addition to having worked in health care, Hull was also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Retired U.S. Navy officer Jim Little said interim director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks was well-liked, but didn't live in Roseburg. He hoped the new director would live in the area.
Nelson-Brrooks became the interim director on Sept. 1, 2022, following former director Keith Allen's resignation. Hull is the sixth director to lead the organization since 2018.
"I'm excited to have a new permanent director," Little said. "I'm hoping that he's going to be here for a long time in the future."
Little added that he hoped Hull would look at past directors who were open and transparent with the community and follow in their footsteps, and that he would be curious about the opinions of veterans.
Little said there are many staff members at the VA who are angels and deserve good leadership.
The high turnover among directors is just one of the things that has concerned local veterans. Local veterans have asked for full services to be restored at the Roseburg VA.
In 2009, the intensive care unit closed. In 2019, the emergency department was replaced with an urgent care program. In 22021, the VA closed its medial unit to add beds for hospice patients.
VA officials have long stated that although those services are no longer available at the Roseburg VA Medical Center, local veterans can get those services at health care facilities in the area.
A referendum on the ballot during last November’s election saw Douglas County voters voice their support for restoring full services at the VA hospital, with 92.61% of the ballots voting to bring back full services.
Hull has a master's degree in business administration and two bachelor's degrees in finance and marketing from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. He also has a medical laboratory degree and is certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology. He has held multiple positions throughout his career, including regional health care planning manager, med/surg business manager, public affairs officer, executive assistant to hospital CEO/COO, and other positions.
