Law enforcement officers, first responders and community members gathered Tuesday morning at the Douglas County Courthouse for a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in honor of Douglas County's law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.
The ceremony was held in honor of National Police Week, which falls yearly on the week of May 15 and was first proclaimed by president John F. Kennedy in 1962.
"It's super important to honor our fallen and the people that have made the ultimate sacrifice for us," said Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein. "A lot of pride and a lot of honor goes into this."
During the ceremony, Klopfenstein, along with Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, placed wreaths next to the law enforcement memorial in front of the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse. A 21-gun salute, bagpipes and a radio broadcast also honored the fallen officers.
Six law enforcement officers in Douglas County have died in the line of duty since 1959. Roseburg Police Department patrolman Donald DeSues was killed in the 1959 Roseburg blast while directing traffic; three Douglas County Sheriff's officers, Gerald Chirrick, Virgle Knight and Ronald Terwilliger, were killed in a 1985 helicopter crash; Deputy Sheriff Morris L. Taylor was shot in the line of duty in September 2002; and Deputy Sheriff Stanley "Allen" Burdic died in March 2021 as a result of complications from gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty in 1980.
"These men on this wall really paid the ultimate sacrifice and they did so in service of their community," Brad O'Dell, a lieutenant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said. "There are family members that are here today, and it's important for us to remind them that we remember. However long ago their loss was, it wasn't in vain, and we'll always remember the service and sacrifice they made."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
