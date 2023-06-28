Pedestrian identified in fatal Saturday crash WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Betty Hamm, of Grants Pass, was identified as the pedestrian who was fatally struck on Interstate 5, just south of the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Saturday night.Hamm, 54, was traveling west across the interstate when they were struck by a black Land Rover Range Rover, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.Hamm was pronounced dead on the scene.The 54-year-old Roseburg man operating the vehicle has been cooperating in the investigation, according to police. Traffic was impacted for approximately three hours during the investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the investigation. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Motor Vehicles Police Criminal Law Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Homeless camp cleared from duck pond area ahead of new regulations More abuse alleged at Douglas County foster care home 54th annual Summer Arts Festival underway in Roseburg A different way to remember a loved one Amy Jo Coder Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for June 27 Health Calendar for June 28 Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63 Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63 Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry
