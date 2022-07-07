Oran Mor Artisan Meadery hosted the Dance-Off Social and Benefit to start Graffiti Weekend festivities on Wednesday.
“This is a big Douglas County event and mead isn’t really thought about in this context, we want to show people what we do,” said Lilly Weichberger, owner of Oran Mor. “We are looking at a great turnout and hope for this to become a tradition.”
Approximately 150 people showed up to the new event this year.
Dancers preened and lined up to register for the dance-off. Couples collected their numbers and entered to win prizes and awards for the best dancers of the night. All proceeds from the event were earmarked for CASA of Douglas County.
“I think this summer, in particular, will be a good time for people to get out and get themselves reacquainted with life,” said Melissa Taylor-Bowen, event coordinator. “Our goal was to make this a family-friendly event.”
The Diva Dancers of Vibe Dance Company, a women’s dance group, gathered dancers on the floor to limber up and get dancing at the start of the event.
Those in attendance dressed in style for Graffiti Weekend, with bobby socks and poodle skirts, spinning and twirling as the band We’re Not Elvis got the crowd going with the hand jive.
Twisted Pick took the stage later in the evening and took the crowd on a wild ride of jitterbugging and fox trotting before sending people home for the night.
As decorative lights adorned the walls and people dressed in their ’50s finest, the band played late into the evening.
