PETA is planning to place a billboard in Roseburg in response to a cow that was shot in the Roseburg High School parking lot earlier this month, according to a press release.
The billboard will urge passersby to go vegan.
"I'm me, not meat. See the individual. Go vegan," the billboard will read, according to the release.
A black angus steer, that escaped its trailer near milepost 124 on Thursday morning, eluded …
"This cow's desperate bid for freedom is a reminder that animals are individuals who value their lives and don't deserve to die from a bullet or the slaughterhouse knife," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a press release. "PETA's billboard will encourage people to help prevent future suffering by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates."
The billboard is in response to a black Angus steer that escaped from its trailer near milepost 124 on Interstate 5 and ran from its owner and police before it was later shot in the Roseburg High School parking lot.
Just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 13, police received a report that a steer had escaped and the owner was trying to locate it and keep it from getting on the freeway.
Eventually, the steer made its way to the high school's parking lot, which is near the freeway, and was euthanized. The owner of the steer was able to remove it and load it back into the trailer afterward.
The Roseburg Police Department later received calls about a large pool of blood that was on the ground near the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center on Southeast Spruce Street, just shy of a mile southeast of the school.
PETA, which has a motto that reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat," opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview that fosters violence toward other animals, according to the release.
Douglas County residents quickly responded to the billboard's message.
"Looks like a Double Whopper with cheese," said one.
"That s--- might shed a tear in Eugene or Portland... but not here," said another.
