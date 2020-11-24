Troy Russell Phelps was found not guilty Tuesday of the 2017 murder of Brandon Michael at Lawson Bar along the South Umpqua River near Myrtle Creek.
A crowded courtroom and overflow room listened as Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons delivered her findings.
As Simmons recounted the evidence presented in the case, she noted the difficulty placed on the parties involved and their families over the past three-plus years.
Ultimately, the admissible evidence presented during the 10-week trial was not enough to warrant a conviction, Simmons said.
While Phelps, 38, was acquitted of the most serious of the charges — first-degree murder and kidnapping — Simmons did level a guilty verdict of reckless burning and felon in possession of a firearm.
As the courtroom emptied at approximately 4:15 p.m., a woman who asked not to be identified exclaimed, “They didn’t do their (expletive) jobs!” When asked who she was referring to, she said, “The cops!”
Inside the courtroom, after Simmons had vacated the bench, friends and family lingered as Phelps hugged his lead defense attorney, Elizabeth Baker.
“It’s devastating for the victims,” said Douglas County Assistant District Attorney Steve Hoddle after the trial. “We’re just disappointed."
In July, Phelps waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, meaning only the presiding judge would pass judgment on his fate.
According to Simmons’ summation, it was evident that the state’s key witness, Kayla Viol, had provided contradictory or further unexplainable testimony which made it even more difficult to come to a guilty verdict. Simmons also noted multiple vagaries in the investigation of law enforcement officials.
“I’m concerned that I do not know the real story of Lawson Bar,” Simmons said. “I only get the facts I’m given.”
Viol was the girlfriend of Michael, and court testimony showed their relationship was in turmoil. A “break-up” letter found in the couple’s car, which Michael had written, was presented as evidence. The burning of that car was what prompted the reckless burning charge against Phelps.
Phelps is scheduled to be sentenced on the reckless burning and firearms charges next Tuesday.
