Troy Russell Phelps was sentenced Tuesday to nearly seven years in prison as a result of the events which occurred in May 2017, at Lawson Bar near Myrtle Creek, as well as prior crimes.
The sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons comes after Phelps, 38, of Myrtle Creek, was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in the 2017 killing of 26-year-old Brandon Michael, also of Myrtle Creek, at a popular beach along the South Umpqua River.
On Tuesday, Simmons sentenced Phelps for reckless burning (downgraded from first-degree arson) and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm. The burning charge was related to setting a vehicle on fire at Lawson Bar in the early morning hours of May 31. The vehicle belonged to Michael and Kayla Viol.
Phelps was also sentenced Tuesday on one other count stemming from a 2015 arrest for the same charge while he was already on probation.
The total of Phelps' sentence was approximately 69 months, to be served consecutively by order of Judge Simmons. Phelps received 54 months total on the felony firearm possession charges, 360 days for reckless burning and another 150 days for an unrelated first-degree theft case also in 2015.
Tuesday's proceeding comes after Judge Simmons determined the admissible evidence presented during the 10-week trial was not enough to warrant a conviction.
In July, Phelps waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, meaning only the presiding judge would pass judgment on his fate.
According to Simmons’ summation, it was evident that the state’s key witness, Kayla Viol, had provided contradictory or further unexplainable testimony, which made it even more difficult to come to a guilty verdict. Simmons also noted multiple vagaries in the investigation of law enforcement officials.
Phelps is eligible for time-served credit while he has been in custody in Douglas County — 42 months — and according to the District Attorney's Office, the Oregon Department of Corrections will administer its discretion for further "good time" or time-served credits to determine Phelps' full sentence.
He will also be required to adhere to three years of post-prison supervision.
