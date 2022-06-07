Small business owners gathered at Backside Brewing Company in Roseburg on Wednesday to share ideas and potentially win investment money. They attended a Pitch Night event as part of GrowthTalks, which is sponsored by Umpqua Economic Development Partnership.
Courtesy photo
Small business owners look to pitch their ideas at Pitch Night; held by Umpqua Economic Development Partnership at Backside Brewing Company in Roseburg on Wednesday.
Courtesy photo
Small business owners gather at Backside Brewing Company in Roseburg on Wednesday for Umpqua Economic Development Partnership's Pitch Night.
Once again, the Backside Brewing Company warehouse in Roseburg was filled with frothy pints, pizza and local entrepreneurs passionately pitching their business ideas in hopes to take home big prize money.
The Umpqua Economic Development Partnership started GrowthTalks and Pitch Night in 2019, in an effort to grow and support the local entrepreneurial community. They got to see its successful return on Wednesday.
This year, the prize money for winning pitches was a hefty $20,000. Thirty-two small businesses submitted an application to be considered for Pitch Night — only six were selected to compete and give a presentation to a panel of judges and an audience of more than 125 people — some traveled from Portland and Bend.
Prize winners include Georgie Pulman-Olzaski for her K-9 Crack, which is a one-ingredient dog treat “superfood.” Olzaski was named “Audience Favorite” with a meter that read audience applause, as well as first place in all. She took home $12,500 to invest in her local company’s future growth.
Second place went to Delbert Gibson with JR’s Against The Grain BBQ Sauce. Gibson said starting this barbecue sauce was a long-time coming “dream job.” He was encouraged and mentored by several friends and local business owners to make the dream a reality and took home $5,000.
Third place went to Keri Roid with Growing Miracles Lavender Garden. Roid has had a very successful lavender farm and annual festival. She won $2,500 and plans on building a space with a commercial kitchen where classes, demonstrations and events can be held.
Other pitches of the evening included Kantu Brewing, McLeod’s Lavender and Omgrown kombucha.
All prize money comes from the Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board.
Future GrowthTalks events will be Aug. 3, Oct. 5, Dec. 7, Feb. 1 and April 25. To get involved, become a partner or sign up for future updates, visit umpquagrowthtalks.com.
Brittany Arnold is the content coordinator for Experience Roseburg and a former employee of The News-Review.
