SUTHERLIN — The developer seeking to cut down trees on nearly 80 hillside acres — as well as area residents opposed to the removal — will have to wait at least another month to see which side prevails.
About two dozen people attended a Sutherlin Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to hear about a dispute involving a 77-acre property located north of Sixth Avenue. Forever Green Forest Management LLC, of Eugene, owns the land and is seeking a tree falling permit from the city to remove the vast majority of trees from it, for future development. The landowner is also seeking a conditional use permit to begin the approval process for future development.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Greg Demers, a consultant on the project, said the primary reason for removing the trees is so the owner can get a good look at the property before deciding how to develop it.
“We want to open it up and see where things are,” he said.
Demers pointed out that the property is zoned residential hillside, meaning it is intended for residential development.
“That’s what it’s zoned,” he said. “So yes, the plan is to develop the property. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have bought it.”
Demers said early plans call for homes on quarter or half-acre lots, with some possibly going on lots as large as an acre.
The tree cutting is expected to take up to four months and involve between 120 and 150 logging trucks — each weighing about 80,000 pounds.
Forest Green Forest Management has agreed plant at least 250 trees per acre within a year of the tree falling, and remove or burn all debris and slash left behind within 60 days of removing the cut trees, unless a time extension is granted.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Demers said an extension will be needed due to burning restrictions imposed during fire season.
Residents living near the proposed development expressed a litany of concerns, including potential flooding due to the tree removal, noise and smoke during the cutting and later burning, and just a general loss of their peaceful, picturesque life at home.
Several said work had already begun on the property. One said roadwork was going on near his house and another said trees were cut from his land and debris was pushed into a nearby creek.
“They’re already building roads, and I don’t understand how you guys can do this," Chester Quesnoy said. "It’s disturbing everything up there and it’s not good.”
Demers said that no one from his company had done work at the site, other than work on existing roads. He said surveyors in the area may have taken down some trees to survey, but they are required to notify a homeowner before coming onto their property.
“Bullshit!” someone yelled in response.
Several commissioners said they would like more time to receive and examine input from the public, especially those who live nearby and complained about work being done there.
“There’s obviously a lot of issues that need to be addressed,” Commissioner Adam Sarnoski said.
The commissioners voted to postpone further discussion and a possible vote on the proposal until their next meeting, scheduled for July 18. The commission gave the public two weeks to submit any evidence that would support a denial of the tree falling permit, including photos and video showing trees being cut.
During the meeting, the commission held a brief discussion on the regulation of recreational vehicles in the city. Currently RVs are not allowed to be occupied unless they are in a permitted RV or mobile home park. However, residents say the restriction has not been enforced and they are seeing more RVs on city streets and in people’s yards.
The issue reached a boiling point after city officials broached the idea of easing the restrictions on RV occupancy. A May 24 public workshop was attended by about 80 people.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission voted to ask the city attorney to amend the current code to prohibit the occupancy of RVs in the city and enforce the rules and regulations.
