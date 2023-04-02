For many travelers, going on a safari is a dream trip. It’s an opportunity to see Africa’s unspoiled natural beauty and to view wild animals in their natural habitat.
With so many choices about where and when to go, and where to stay, a safari can be a complicated trip to plan. By using the services of a Travel Leaders travel advisor, you’ll get expert advice that fits your interests, vacation time and budget.
Here are a few things to think about.
A safari can be a great family vacation or group trip, but travel experts recommend that parents bring children who are in their teens or older. So, if you’re wondering whether to include the kids, consider whether they’re old enough to handle the experience.
The East African nations of Kenya and Tanzania are among the most popular safari destinations, with travelers drawn to one of the world’s most remarkable sights — the Great Migration.
Hundreds of thousands of wildebeest, gazelles and zebras make the trek from the plains of the Serengeti in Tanzania to the grasslands of Kenya’s Masai Mara in search of food and water. While the Great Migration usually peaks in July and August, going in October will let you avoid the crowds — and you’ll still see plenty of action.
South Africa is another great choice. Kruger National Park, with its landscape of mountains, bush plains and tropical forests, is one of the continent’s biggest game reserves.
It’s home to the “Big Five” that you want to see on a safari — lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and buffalo. The dry season from May to October is the best time to visit. With sparse vegetation, wildlife is easier to spot.
The level of comfort on a safari can range from rustic to ultra-luxury. A lodge is a permanent structure, usually built of wood or stone, with amenities similar to those you’d find in a hotel.
A tented safari camp consists of large tents that are big enough to walk around in, usually equipped with regular beds, furniture and adjoining bathrooms. You’ll be able to hear the animals, breathe the fresh air and get closer to nature.
Mobile tented camps are smaller and more rustic and set up more remote locations.
When packing, bring lightweight, casual, comfortable clothes that are easy to wash. Think light-colored pants and long-sleeved shirts. To prevent bug bites, avoid wearing dark clothing. Denim can be hard to dry, so leave it at home.
It’s always a good idea to pack some extra toiletries, like tissues or toilet paper. And don’t forget an adaptor for your phone and other electronic devices.
Finally, remember that nature doesn’t always operate on a schedule. When you’re looking for wildlife, be patient. Have your camera ready at all times, and while you’re waiting, take in the gorgeous scenery as you anticipate those jaw-dropping moments that will stay with you forever.
