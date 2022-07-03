Momentum is gaining and the trickle has begun to rage as Thundering Water rounds the bend and falls into place.
As the final approval for the 3.3 acres located at 1802 W. Harvard Ave. and the dedicated .21-acre parcel of city-owned property that will provide public access to Thundering Water is now in place, construction can move forward on the new Upstream Healthcare Recreation Center. The center will include a miniature golf course, splash pad and rock climbing, to name a few of the various healthy options.
A new executive director coming from Hawaii with years of experience in health care and grant writing, Tania Wildbill looks to bring a culture of compassion and understanding to Thundering Water Upstream Healthcare.
“My passion is wellness and fundraising for meaningful community-based projects,” said Wildbill. “I’m honored to have accepted the position of Executive Director of Thundering Water and to be so welcomed already to Roseburg.”
Wildbill has spent a lifetime working in health and wellness and brings that experience to Thundering Water and the community of Roseburg.
“I’m honored to be serving an initiative that promotes inter-generational wellness and will promote health in Douglas County, said Wildbill. “Movement is medicine!”
Thundering Water has been in the works for some time as land and resources had to be acquired. But now that red tape has been cut and all the pieces are in place, Cordell Smith, the president and founder of Thundering Water, is ready to start the next chapter.
“Right now, we are in the silent phase as strategies are being contoured and interviews are being conducted privately with large donors,” said Smith, “but we are also coming up with a funky cartoon character for education purposes, so it will be easier for people to understand what we mean by Upstream Healthcare.”
Currently, multiple contractors, engineers, consultants and construction companies are contracted for the various venues which will be available at Thundering Water.
Paul Bentley, a commercial architect, will be designing the 3,500 square-foot education center and the concrete outdoor games pavilion. Bentley will be working with Stone Age Tables, who will be creating the table tennis areas as well as other game area activities.
Greg Kovach will be utilizing his concrete skills to build the rock climbing walls, as well as working alongside Victory Builders who are contracted to build the 18-hole miniature golf course.
Action Sports Construction is scheduled to build the Bicycle Pump Track and the Sater Group is contracted for all of the landscaping needs and 3-D design work.
Flood-Plain Engineer James Hayen is also working with Thundering Water as the northern 1/3 of the park is on the floodway and everything built on that part of the park needs to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations.
“We have a lot of support from our state representatives,” said Smith. “This is an effort to be proactive instead of reactive to people’s health.
“It is estimated 82% of current hospital stays could be eliminated with proper nutrition and movement. This is about showing people a healthy option for living.”
Thundering Water is on track to begin construction in August, with completion tentatively set for May of 2023.
“We do have our new slogan,” said Smith. “Small adjustments today for a healthier tomorrow.”
Thundering Water Upstream Healthcare? I don’t doubt that things like miniature golf, a splash pad and rock climbing can provide a modicum of exercise--with the latter being the only sure bet of the bunch. But portraying this family fun park as a “Health and Wellness” enterprise seems rather disingenuous. It reminds me of when Ronald Reagan claimed to have improved the nutrition of school lunches by declaring ketchup to be a vegetable.
