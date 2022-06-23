In early June, staff from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Roseburg Community Development Department and Portland-based transportation consultant Kiddleson & Associates met to design a plan study guide regarding future growth and improvements to a 3.5-mile stretch of Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The estimated cost of these improvements is around $370,000, which will be funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation. This plan comes on the heels of the 2018 Diamond Lake Urban Renewal Plan.
“With new developments like the Ash Street and Sunshine Park apartment complexes being built, developers want to know what infrastructure they are required to build,” Stuart Cowie, Roseburg's director of community development, said. “This is where ODOT can fill in the gaps with things like partial sidewalks or multi-use paths.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation has agreed to add roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure around this complex, and future developments within this area.
This plan will be 18 months in development as the city, ODOT and the consultants develop a plan and strategy to turn a previously underdeveloped and industrial area into a modern urban landscape.
“There are no scheduled open house or outreach meetings yet,” said Cowie, “but there will be plenty as we meet and discuss plans."
The future open house meetings will be for the public and private developers to discuss with the Community Development team what necessary infrastructure will be needed from ODOT to aid in the urban growth of Highway 138 just east of Roseburg.
“One idea or aspect of the plan might be to develop a route from the corner of Diamond Lake and Stephens all the way out to Sunshine Park,” said Cowie, "This way, pedestrians out in this development will have footpath access to services.
“Implementation of these designs will depend on the private development in the area,” Cowie continued. “ODOT will be there to ease public access.”
(1) comment
Such a waste. Not needed. Amazing how money is wasted in this community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.