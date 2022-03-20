Wally Plikat and several of his classmates could hardly wait to graduate from Camas Valley High School in 1974 so they could go to work.
They were attracted to timber industry jobs that were available with good wages.
“We all wanted to be choker setters or loggers in the woods,” said Plikat, recalling the choker setter wage in 1974 was $3.25 an hour.
He did exactly that after graduation, working for a couple Camas Valley based logging companies.
He then admittedly made a bold move. While still working for a logging company, he bid on and purchased a small salvage timber sale for $3,000. He bought a chain saw at a yard sale, borrowed a skidder machine and was a one-man weekend crew, processing the logs for hauling to a mill.
Having made money on his weekend job, he was inspired to bid on another small sale and again prevailed. He worked on weekends to turn the trees into logs for the mill.
With the success of those two work projects in his back pocket, Plikat, just seven years after his high school graduation and at age 26, made the decision to establish his own business.
Plikat Logging joined the timber industry in 1981.
“It’s just escalated from there,” said Plikat, who received support for his business decisions from his wife Debbie. “I was pretty sure that was the direction I wanted to go. I’ve never looked back, just moved forward.”
Today, at age 66, his business employs 70 people. They operate three yarder sides, three ground-based sides, 14 log trucks and three lowboys.
The business also owns Diamond Scales and a CFN Cardlock fuel station. Both are available to all trucks.
Plikat’s respect for the forests and its timber is passed down through the company’s operations. That respect has been recognized by Plikat’s peers. The Associated Oregon Loggers named Plikat Logging the 2021 Logger of the Year. The Oregon Department of Forestry named the company the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year for 2021. Plikat Logging had also earned that same honor from ODF in 2016.
“The forest has provided us with a great living,” Plikat said. “We dedicate a lot of time to the forest. Our hobbies are hunting, fishing and just being in the woods. If I take care of it, my kids, my grandkids, my great-grandkids can enjoy what I’ve enjoyed.
“My whole logging career I’ve tried to do what is right,” he added. “To do a nice clean job so when the planting crew comes in behind my operation, the ground is ready for them to rehab it and to plant trees. It’s a great honor to be recognized by your peers.”
Plikat said a major rough period for his company was in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the spotted owl controversy limited the harvest of federal forest trees. He explained that private companies such as Lone Rock Timber and Roseburg Forest Products with their timberlands kept his logging company in business.
“We still had to bid on sales, but we were established, those companies knew we were in it for the long run so they helped get us through that time,” Plikat said. “They knew they’d need us later after we got over that rough spot.”
Plikat Logging eventually became a family operation. Plikat’s son Jeff Plikat, 43, has worked for the company since his teen years and is now a side supervisor. Another son, Terry, previously worked for the company as a mechanic and equipment operator, but left five years ago to start his own timber falling business. Daughter Stefanie Cummings, 37, is the office manager. Cummings’ husband, Steve, is also a side supervisor.
Jeff Plikat has been on the Associated Oregon Loggers board for seven years. He and his wife, Kristal, are both on the Oregon Logging Conference board. Kristal Plikat and Stefanie Cummings also volunteer on projects organized by Oregon Women In Timber.
“It’s a family operation and I’m proud of that,” Wally Plikat said. “We’re going to continue on and I’m all for it if that’s what they (his grown children) want to do. We run a very efficient business and they’re capable of keeping it going.”
Wally, Jeff and Stefanie said they have mutual respect for each other and the roles each play in the business.
“Dad might slow down, but he’ll never quit,” Jeff said. “His role is to steer us in the right direction from his desk or from his pickup.”
“He’ll continue to mentor us,” Stefanie said of her father. “We enjoy working with dad. Being a part of my dad’s legacy is an honor for me.”
Wally Plikat said the employees are a key to the company’s success. He said employees have to be treated with respect “because without them you’re nothing. Without quality people, you can’t do the job.”
“You can talk to any other operator in the state of Oregon and when they hear Plikat Logging, they know it’s a well-established company that treats its people well,” Jeff Plikat said
Wally Plikat said the company presently is as busy as he wants it to be.
“We’ve got dedicated people working for us and we’re comfortable with where we’re at,” he said.
He’s also pleased that his grandchildren have shown an interest and an enjoyment in being in the woods. Jeff and Kristal Plikat’s children are daughters Rhegan, 15, and Rowoen, 14, and son Bently, 10. Stefanie and Steve Cummings have two children, son Tanner, 13, and daughter, Tenley, 10.
“They’ve all been in the woods,” Stefanie said of the younger generation. “There’s a lot of interest in the next generation to work in the woods.”
