A Cottage Grove man died after his vehicle was struck by gunfire on Highway 38.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov 30., officers responded to a medical emergency call on Interstate 5 near milepost 153 where they learned a man had received injuries after a bullet struck his vehicle. The man later identified as Larry Eugene Mell, of Cottage Grove, was driving on Highway 38 at the time the shooting took place.
Mell was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being taken by helicopter to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. He later died from his injuries.
Since the shooting, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has joined to assist in the investigation. The team is comprised of members from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, the Oregon State Police, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Roseburg Police Department.
Investigators believe Mell was struck while driving between Putnam Valley Road and Roaring Camp Lane on Highway 38. He was driving a red, 2003 Ram 2500 pickup with a black ladder rack at the time of the shooting. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time, according to police.
Anyone who may be able to provide information is urged to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 with the reference of case #SP21-335049.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
