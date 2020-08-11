The Oregon State Police is looking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting at vehicles on Interstate 5 in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties.
Police first asked for the public's help on July 14, but have now confirmed that several more vehicles have been hit by bullets.
Previously only Douglas and Josephine counties had vehicles had confirmed bullet strikes. There have now been reports in Jackson County.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say if you are traveling on Interstate 5 and believe your vehicle has been hit by a bullet, call 911. Note the time, location and if possible, continue out of the area.
If you have information about the shootings or if your vehicle has been hit, contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068 or *OSP and reference OSP case #SP20-173444.
