ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Roseburg police
Noah Christopher Banks, 38, of Roseburg on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
Michael Joshua McKay, 36, of Coos Bay on suspicion of second-degree theft, failure to appear on a criminal citation, felony agency hold, and fugitive from another state.
Saturday
Douglas County sheriff
Dennis Alan Rios, 60, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and three counts of second-degree animal neglect.
Abby Dean Sargent, 22, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Roseburg police
Heather Renee Schuster, 42, of Roseburg on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
