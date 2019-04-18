These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
Patrick Bradley Moan, 18, on suspicion of attempt to commit a class C felony, attempt to commit a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Myrtle Creek police
Jamal Akim Luster, 31, of Myrtle Creek on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree felony assault.
Roseburg police
Merrill Joseph Ball, 27, of Roseburg on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first degree criminal trespass, depositing trash within 100 yards of water and contempt of court.
Christopher James Denard, 27, of Camas Valley on suspicion of second degree failure to appear, harassment and second degree disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.