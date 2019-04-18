These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.

POLICE LOG

Wednesday

Douglas County sheriff

ARRESTS

The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Wednesday

Douglas County sheriff

Patrick Bradley Moan, 18, on suspicion of attempt to commit a class C felony, attempt to commit a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.

Myrtle Creek police

Jamal Akim Luster, 31, of Myrtle Creek on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree felony assault.

Roseburg police

Merrill Joseph Ball, 27, of Roseburg on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first degree criminal trespass, depositing trash within 100 yards of water and contempt of court.

Christopher James Denard, 27, of Camas Valley on suspicion of second degree failure to appear, harassment and second degree disorderly conduct.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review.

