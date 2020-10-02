An employee of the I'd Hit That Smoke Shop on Northeast Stephens reportedly sold an inhalant delivery device to a minor Thursday, according to police.
Reanna Ross, 39, of Roseburg, allegedly authorized the sale of a vape pen to a 19-year-old customer without asking for identification.
Ross was cited and released.
