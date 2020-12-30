A homeless man was found deceased in a tent Monday morning at the Stewart Park Duck Pond, according to the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
The Roseburg Police Department received the report of a dead body in the area at 11:15 a.m.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of a 67-year-old transient. Next of kin has been notified, but the medical examiner could not release the man's name.
"Unfortunately, this information isn't eligible for release," Roseburg Cpt. Jeremy Sanders said in an email Wednesday morning. "All unattended death investigations are sent to the Medical Examiner's Office and the (District Attorney's) Office for review."
Foul play was not suspected.
Was he checked for COVID-19?
