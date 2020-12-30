180615-nrr-rpd-01 (copy)

A Roseburg Police Department patrol car.

 MIKE HENNEKE/The News-Review/////

A homeless man was found deceased in a tent Monday morning at the Stewart Park Duck Pond, according to the Douglas County Medical Examiner.

The Roseburg Police Department received the report of a dead body in the area at 11:15 a.m. 

The Douglas County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of a 67-year-old transient. Next of kin has been notified, but the medical examiner could not release the man's name.

"Unfortunately, this information isn't eligible for release," Roseburg Cpt. Jeremy Sanders said in an email Wednesday morning. "All unattended death investigations are sent to the Medical Examiner's Office and the (District Attorney's) Office for review."

Foul play was not suspected.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

Mike
Mike

Was he checked for COVID-19?

