These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
1:52 p.m. — Neighbor’s chickens are coming onto the caller’s property and making a mess in the carport in the 100 block of Knight Court, Drain.
2:10 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in the 800 block of Main Camas Road, Camas Valley.
3:30 p.m. — Caller got stopped by someone who might have been impersonating a deputy near Elkton. The deputy said he was stopping the caller for going 120 mph, but wasn’t going to cite the caller because he had to go to a training.
4:47 p.m. — Neighbor found a 4-year-old girl in the blackberry bushes in the 22000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek.
6:48 p.m. — Man is talking to himself and walking along the road in the 100 block of Chickering Street, Myrtle Creek.
7:41 p.m. — Suspicious man appeared in front of the caller’s window in the 19000 block of Highway 42, Camas Valley.
ACCIDENTS
12:47 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 147 Oakland.
FIRES
12:06 a.m. — Caller heard an explosion and can see a small building on fire in the 100 block of Bonanza Mine Road, Sutherlin.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Elisa Nicole Gill, 30, of Gresham, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, methamphetamine possession and heroin possession.
Zachariah Carvel Lytell, 29, of Roseburg, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nicholas Charles Slead, 32, of Tacoma, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, methamphetamine possession and heroin possession.
Sutherlin police
Austin Wayne Ward, 41, of Roseburg, on suspicion of interfering with a firefighter or EMT, interfering with a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
