These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
Sutherlin Police Department
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9:43 a.m. — A man bought a vehicle through Facebook marketplace, which began dumping fluids as soon as he got home. The original owner said he would fix it and took the vehicle. Time went on and the buyer asked for his money back, but the owner wouldn’t cooperate and sold the truck to someone else. The original owner was arrested for second-degree theft.
Thursday, Aug. 31
2:42 a.m. — Man started fire near Interstate 5 and West Central Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 2
1:49 p.m. — Man got into physical altercation with his girlfriend in the 200 block of Easy Street. She had a loose tooth and scrapes on her arm.
Sunday, Sept. 3
8:30 p.m. — Man was taken into custody following pursuit.
Monday
8:17 p.m. — Employee at Dollar General reported a theft. A woman was cited and released shortly for third-degree theft.
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursay
Sutherlin Police DepartmentChance Edward Ketchem, 18, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeAyejae Ryle Mesa Lafleur, 41, of Roseburg, on suspicion of parole violation and unauthorized possession of methamphetamine.
Winston Police DepartmentDonald Travis Lackband, 38, of Lometa, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree theft, felon in possession of firearm and unauthorized delivery of methamphetamine.
Robin Renae Thatcher, 36, of North Bend, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree theft and unauthorized delivery of methamphetamine.
Roseburg Police DepartmentNathan James Sessions, 34, of Roseburg, on suspicion of initiating a false report, two counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of fraudulent use of credit card and parole violation.
Reedsport Police DepartmentShawn Kelley Warmington, 28, of Reedsport, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.
