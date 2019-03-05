These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
3:21 a.m. — Neighbors are revving engines and being loud in the 3700 block of Northwest Joseph Street, Roseburg.
4:33 a.m. — Caller’s son just came home and looks like he’s been assaulted and might have a broken jaw in the 4300 block of Coronado Drive, Roseburg.
5:45 a.m. — Man is sleeping in his white truck near a known drug house near the intersection of Housley Avenue and Johnson Street Roseburg.
10:07 a.m. — Caller is going to be out of power for three more weeks but her generator is broken, and she is almost out of firewood in the 1100 block of Curtin Road, Curtin.
10:56 a.m. — Someone just drove off with $90 in gas in the 4400 block of Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg.
4:10 p.m. — Angry customer broke out the store window in the 4400 block of Carnes Road, Roseburg.
ACCIDENTS
7:56 a.m. — Three miles out of Drain there is a vehicle that rolled off the road in the 3400 block of Highway 38, Drain.
3:59 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported near the intersection of South Umpqua Road and Deadman Creek Road, Tiller.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Steven Billings, 37, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unlawful marijuana possession and unlawful marijuana manufacturing.
Kyle Joseph Fugate, 27, of Canyonville, on suspicion of assaulting a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and a parole violation.
Aaron Donald Moore, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession, tampering with physical evidence and methamphetamine possession.
Donovan Joseph Spontini, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree forgery.
Joshua Troy Walker, 34, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of heroin possession, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, and methamphetamine possession.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
Randy William Lane, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession.
Jack Raymond Salberg, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession.
Roseburg police
Zachary Lee Collier, 24, of Roseburg, on suspicion of third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.