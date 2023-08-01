These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Thursday
12:44 p.m. — Four children were left in the vehicle while a woman went to return cans at the Bottle Drop. The vehicle was left running and unlocked.
9:12 p.m. — A man was attacked by four others in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard after he took his dog from an ex-girlfriend.
Friday
1:37 p.m. — Man flagged down police to report his bike stolen. The man had taken the bike from a store earlier without paying for it.
6:30 p.m. — Man harassed Shari’s employees, ate two pies and drank beer with no means of paying for them. The man also masturbated under his clothing while talking to the hostess.
Saturday
2 p.m. — A woman reported her keys and wallet stolen. Police found a suspect who had made three different charges on two different cards.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
John Lee Jernigan, 55, of Warrenton, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
David Kyle McElmurry, 39, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of probation violation and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Coryn Victoria Sandiford, 21, of Dillard, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jackie Pearson Paul Willis, 22, of Dillard, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized possession of a controlled substance.
Sutherlin Police Department
Stephan William Thill, 59, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and offensive littering.
Friday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Christy Marie Allen, 45, of Winston, on suspicion of resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
Walter Lincoln Bain, 52, of Tri-City, on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment.
Erica Nicole Dufek, 32, of Oakland, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Colin Ray Hissong, 29, of Glendale, on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of harassment and two counts of strangulation.
Joshua Alexander McCraw, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to commit a class B felony, first-degree criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.
Roseburg Police Department
Timothy James Brady, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Stacy Dion Harris, 52, of Reedsport, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.
Stephan William Thill, 59, of Eugene, on suspicion of two counts of harassment, public indecency and third-degree theft.
Oregon State Police
Eric Sean Hilliard, 47, of Vancouver, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked.
Saturday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Marie Brown, 40, of Yoncalla, on suspicion of first-degree aggravated theft.
Richard Whitney Underwood, 53, of Drain, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
Roseburg Police Department
Sara Jo Guerrero, 42, of Roseburg, on suspicion of three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft and three counts of computer crime.
Zaciah David Obannon, 22, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, unauthorized possession of cocaine and menacing.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
Weslie Kay Skidmore, 48, of Tenmile, on suspicion of unauthorized delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class B felony.
Cameron ML Sullivan, 28, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unauthorized possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized delivery of methamphetamine.
Sunday
Sutherlin Police Department
Sheldon Riley Davis, 27, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Robert James George, 35, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of second-degree theft, harassment, two counts of third-degree escape and second-degree failure to appear.
Roseburg Police Department
Ngitchob Heather Rengull, 31, of Roseburg, on suspicion of probation violation.
Tevin Dwayne Shaw, 29, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, probation violation and menacing.
