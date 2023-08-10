These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
Roseburg Police DepartmentTuesday
9:30 a.m. — Man was arrested for previously breaking the window of an ex-girlfriends occupied vehicle with a skateboard.
Noon — Man hid in dumpster when officers responded to disturbance in the 3000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
1:30 p.m. — Man attempted to start fights with customers inside McDonalds in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
10:09 p.m. — Two people, an 18-year-old and a juvenile, were egging and shooting paintballs at vehicles in the 900 block of Southeast Lane Avenue.
Wednesday
1:09 a.m. — Man stabbed front tire of woman’s vehicle with a knife because he was upset that she was leaving. He then locked her out of the house. When he opened the door he punched her in the mouth, in the 400 block of Northeast Jackson Street.
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeKashi Shiva Daw Arbeeny, 27, on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Andrea Cimere Shaffer, 46, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree arson, two counts of reckless burning, fail to appear on a criminal citation, attempting to commit a class A felony, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Sutherlin Police DepartmentJohn Charles Bruns, 43, of Winston, on suspicion of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online corruption of a child and luring a minor.
Joshua Phillip Eatherton, 28, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Douglas County JailMolly Jane Williams, 53, of Gold Hill, on suspicion of two counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime, first-degree theft, four counts of fraudulent use of credit card and first-degree theft.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.