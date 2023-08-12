These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Kristy Marie Beckman, 30, of Salt Lake City, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
Shawn Michael Beckman, 33, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
Blake Aaron Obrien, 55, of Richland, on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failing to perform duties of a driver - property damage.
Christopher Alan Page, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of three counts of mail theft.
Sutherlin Police Department
Justin Daniel Evans, 30, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of first-degree theft, computer crime, fraudulent use of credit card, unlawful possession of person ID device and identity theft.
Myrtle Creek Police Department
Jammie Marie Hamlin, 40, of Melrose, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Douglas County Jail
Keith Eugene Sandoval, 36, of Grants Pass, on suspicion of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
