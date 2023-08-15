These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Friday
1:31 p.m. — Woman caused over $1,000 damage inside Subway in 1900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
Saturday
4 p.m. — Man allegedly strangled woman and threatened to kill her, then ran and hid under a tarp from police.
9:01 p.m. — Man allegedly swung motorcycle helmet at other man. While he was taken into custody, police found methamphetamine in his pocket.
Sunday
3:38 a.m. — Woman was inside home, threatening and throwing items. When police arrived she barricaded herself inside the home.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly Marie Parker, 43, of Reedsport, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Friday
Sutherlin Police Department
Nichole Leanne Despain, 42, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and parole violation.
Roseburg Police Department
Andrea Kytola, 43, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and parole violation.
Joshua Michael Phegley, 42, of Roseburg, on suspicion of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of third-degree theft.
Saturday
Winston Police Department
Jeffrey Judson Ackley, 43, of Winston, on suspicion of reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Roseburg Police Department
Richard Aaron Carroll, 54, of Roseburg, on suspicion of menacing and strangulation.
Jonathan David Kennedy, 41, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to commit a class A misdemeanor, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Kiann Kimberly Koenemann, 44, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of violation of restraining order, felony agency hold and four counts of misdemeanor agency hold.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Chance Edward Ketchem, 18, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.
Jessica Rae Kisling, 40, of Cottage, on suspicion of failure to report as a sex offender.
Sutherlin Police Department
Devin Shane Lewis, 27, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Oregon State Police
Ricardo Merino-Valdazar, 21, of Roseburg, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
