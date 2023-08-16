These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police DepartmentMonday
5:01 a.m. — Man was throwing branched into the parking lot at Sherm’s and ran into the road several times where vehicles had to swerve to avoid hitting him.
10 a.m. — Man stopped his vehicle following a medical emergency and failed to put it in park. The vehicle rolled and the man was unable to stop. There was minor damage to a city fence and the person was transported to the hospital.
ARRESTS
Monday
Douglas Interagency Narcotics TeamClaudio Magana Cardoza, 34, on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of marijuana and unauthorized possession of marijuana.
Joaquin Vidal Valdovinos-Torres, 36, on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of marijuana and unauthorized possession of marijuana.
Roseburg Police DepartmentBrittany Lin Holmes, 37, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon.
Oregon State PoliceKiah Loy Lawson, 34, of Eugene, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeTimothy Wayne Lynn, 63, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, unauthorized possession of methamphetamine and two counts of second-degree fail to appear.
Colby James Woods, 37, of Green, on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm.
Myrtle Creek Police DepartmentAnthony David Price, 22, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and probation violation.
