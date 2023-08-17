Police log, Aug 17 Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGRoseburg Police DepartmentTuesday1:15 p.m. — Man was stopped for expired tags, and found to be in violation of his parole. During a search, officer found 1.25 grams of fentanyl.ARRESTSThe News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.TuedaySutherlin Police DepartmentLuis Eduardo Godoy, 45, of Victorville, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Douglas Interagency Narcotics TeamLuis Hernandez, 28, on suspicion of unauthorized manufacturing or distribution of schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of schedule 1 substance.Francisco Nunez, 18, on suspicion of unauthorized manufacturing or distribution of schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of schedule 1 substance.Elias Perez Perez-Diaz, 27, on suspicion of unauthorized manufacturing or distribution of schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of schedule 1 substance.Abel Perez-Diaz, 25, on suspicion of unauthorized manufacturing or distribution of schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of schedule 1 substance.Alberto Salgado-Mendoza, 40, on suspicion of unauthorized manufacturing or distribution of schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of schedule 1 substance.Douglas CountySheriff’s OfficeDale Lee Hitt, 68, of Canyonville, on suspicion of two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of weapon and two counts of pointing a firearm at another.Roseburg Police DepartmentChad Kenneth Woods, 36, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unauthorized possession of a schedule 2 substance and probation violation. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Colorado Team Stax Seattle Team Stax Houston Team Stax Boston Team Stax N.Y. Yankees Team Stax
