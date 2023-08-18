Police log, Aug. 18 Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGRoseburg Police DepartmentWednesday1:10 p.m. — Man stole a bow from Sportsman’s Warehouse.1:15 p.m. — Man was asked to return shopping cart to Sherm’s by employees. Man instead threw bottles and cart, obstructing traffic and creating a mess.2 p.m. — Man caused damage to decorations in the lobby of the Roseburg Police Department while causing a disturbance.3:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man kicking an interior door at his sister’s home. She attempted to call 911, but he took her cell phone. The man was later arrested. ARRESTSThe News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.WednesdayDouglas County Sheriff’s OfficeGary David Danielson, 32, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.Ashley Marie Storey, 36, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.Roseburg Police DepartmentBrandon Marshall Ream, 31, of Porterville, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering, second-degree disorderly conduct and an agency hold.Kenneth William Trotter, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a police report and driving while suspended or revoked. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Days Creek kicks off school year with Back-to-School Bash Woman pleads guilty to fourth-degree assault, serving work crew Coffenberry Middle School unveils new building Boice appointed, Freeman re-appointed to NACo committees Town hall events coming to Douglas County
