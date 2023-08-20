These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
Roseburg Police DepartmentThursday
9:45 a.m. — Man was contacted at a camp in Charles Gardiner Park. He was urinating in public, had trash on the ground and set up camp about 10 feet from the bank of Newton Creek.
7:11 p.m. — Reports came in of possibly intoxicated driver. Police found the man sitting in his truck, he consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly.
8:01 p.m. — Woman was stopped for expired tags and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants.
11:27 p.m. — Physical altercation near Safeway where a man grabbed another man’s bicycle, pushed him down and punched him on the head. The victim was able to get up and sprayed the alleged assailant with pepper spray.
Sutherlin Police DepartmentWednesday, Aug. 9
9:38 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into the entryway of Christ Lutheran Church around 6 a.m. but was not discovered until later in the morning. Officers found video footage and tracked down a suspect to charge with hit and run.
Thursday, Aug. 10
2:08 p.m. — More than $1,000 of unauthorized charges were made on a credit card. Officers tracked down a man in Myrtle Creek who admitted taking the card and using it.
Friday, Aug. 11
10:13 p.m. — A woman was caught driving a truck that was reported stolen in Roseburg earlier in the day.
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Karen Marie Markley, 48, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to commit a class B felony, unauthorized possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeAtilio Louis Aimone, 54, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, cutting/transporting special forest product and second-degree criminal trespass.
