These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Friday
9:21 a.m. — Man was sitting in front of business and refused to leave. When he got up a small baggie of methamphetamine was found.
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — Man ran a stop sign and red traffic signal, appeared to be intoxicated.
12:45 a.m. — A bicyclist was struck by vehicle, which left the scene. The driver was contacted minutes later and showed signs of impairment. Bicyclist was taken to Riverbend Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
3 p.m. — Vehicle was on fire in the parking lot of Zoom MotorSports. Roseburg Fire Department extinguished the fire. Vehicle was reported stolen out of Sutherlin.
10 p.m. — Man was trying to start a fight with numerous people at Denny’s.
Sunday
01:49 a.m. — Man was stopped for failing to use headlights, was clearly impaired. Blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
9:37 a.m. — Man reported his vehicle stolen. Officers knew the vehicle was involved in hit and run during the night. Man admitted he lied about the theft of the truck.
8:51 p.m. — Concerns of stalking when Man called and messaged woman outside of the restriction of the current restraining order.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Donald Ray Noffsinger, 44, on suspicion of five counts of harassment-sexual offense.
Saturday
Roseburg Police Department
Joseph Henry Acuna, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Heather Lynn Bremner, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to commit a class B felony and unauthorized possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
Amber Renee Thompson, 21, of Roseburg, on suspicion of 17 counts of fraudulent use of credit card, second-degree theft and 17 counts of computer crime.
Ramsey Layne Todd, 21, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, fail to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, third-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Thomas Kopp, 36, of Yoncalla, on suspicion of two counts of hindering prosecution.
Sutherlin Police Department
Joseph Paul Vick, 41, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of two counts of driving while suspended or revoked and fail to appear on criminal citation.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Mark Danford, 69, of Roseburg, on suspicion of violation of restraining order, failure to appear on criminal citation and second-degree theft.
Anthony Bobbyray Kitchens, 33, of Glide, on suspicion of two counts of menacing and second-degree criminal trespass.
Corey Robert Roland, 43, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked and parole violation.
Roseburg Police Department
Wonda Haring, 57, of Roseburg, on suspicion of offensive littering and two counts of second-degree fail to appear.
Sutherlin Police Department
Zachary Charles Smith, 23, of Bandon, on suspicion of third-degree escape, second-degree escape, assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
