These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Monday
11:30 a.m. — Man turned himself in for stealing Pokeman cards with the intent to sell them at a different store.
12:05 p.m. — Woman threw liquid at the cashier inside the 76 station in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue.
1 p.m. — Woman had between 1,000-1,500 pounds of river rock laid out on the grass as part of a camp. Police said this has become a habit and a problem for the Parks Department when they want to mow the area.
6:04 p.m. — A man started a fight at the Buy 2 in the 1800 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
Tuesday
4:10 a.m. — Camp caught fire near the railroad tracks behind Les Schwab. Man admitted it was his camp, but didn’t know what started the fire.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of the two.
Monday
Roseburg Police Department
Raymond Michael Bair, 33, of Riddle, on suspicion of three counts of harassment.
Marissa Blayr Glass-Morgan, 38, of Roseburg, on suspicion of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Laura Lisbeth Barling, 38, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, interfere with a police officer, harassment and resisting arrest.
Frederick Virgil Thom, 35, of North Bend, on suspicion of four counts of violation of restraining order.
Winston Police Department
Angela Deann Osburn, 44, of Winston, on suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
