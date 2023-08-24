These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Tuesday
9:40 a.m. — Two people were contacted in the remnants of a camp on railroad property. The camp caught fire earlier and was put out by the fire department and the people were told not to come back. The fire rekindled and the fire department was called back.
10:30 a.m. — Man tried to steal $29 of merchandise at Sherm’s Thunderbird Market. He was tackled by another man when he attempted to flee after a confrontation.
1 p.m. — Man used woman’s ID card and social security card to open a phone account with five cell phones.
7:24 p.m. — Man walked out of Albertsons with $600 in items.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
Bryan Bakken, 51, of Springfield, on suspicion of attempting to commit a class B felony, unauthorized possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized manufacturing of methamphetamine and unauthorized possession of a schedule 2 substance.
Roseburg Police Department
Mark Anthony Daniels, 45, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, false information to a police officer and fugitive from another state.
Joseph Lawrence McCormack, 29, of Winston, on suspicion of identity theft and second-degree theft.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Wesley Mazzini, 30, of Shady Cove, on suspicion of unauthorized possession of heroin.
Felipe Rivera, 27, of Eugene, on suspicion of attempt to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
Sutherlin Police Department
Angela Marie Wells, 39, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.