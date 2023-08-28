These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Friday
7:25 p.m. — Man was riding his bicycle in the middle of Southeast Stephens Street while drinking a beer.
Saturday
1 a.m. — Vehicle crashed into Best Med on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. Man told police he was driving too fast and lost control.
1:31 p.m. — Man was walking down the street drinking a beer in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
2 p.m. — Man stole a soda from gas station in 300 block of West Harvard Avenue.
6:32 p.m. — Woman, who had previously been trespassed from Big Lots for stealing, was caught stealing from Big Lots. During a search officers found methamphetamine.
10:11 p.m. — Woman admitted to stealing from Sherm's because she didn't have enough money.
Sunday
1:35 a.m. — Man was arrested for agreeing to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer.
12:23 p.m. — Man was slumped over in vehicle and drug paraphernalia were in plain view. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms.
4 p.m. — Woman was asleep while toddler wandered outside in 900 block of Southeast Lane Street.
Monday
7 a.m. — Man was rummaging through trash and throwing it on the ground in the 200 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. When confronted by employees he was asked to clean it up and leave the property, he refused both.
8:50 a.m. — Man was contacted for previous case when he broke a sign at Whiskey Creek Rustics.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Gigett Frances Bowen, 47, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree forgery.
James Dietlin, 35, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and parole violation.
Saturday
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Nathan Blaine Goin, 42, of Canyonville, on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree disorderly conduct and a felony agency hold.
Winston Police Department
Ethan Allen Guse, 28, of Eugene, on suspicion of third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree escape and felony agency hold.
Sutherlin Police Department
Tyrone Walkenith Mosby, 30, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of third-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree kidnapping, menacing and interfere with making a police report.
Sunday
Myrtle Creek Police Department
Scott Evan Ellis, 43, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.
Roseburg Police Department
Angel Franklin Goeringer, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit a class C felony.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Richard Hobbs, 39, of Glide, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer on foot and fail to appear.
Michael Darren Smith, 45, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Jessica Rae Thompson, 34, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, two counts of driving while suspended or revoked and fail to appear.
Sutherlin Police Department
Britanne Carol Jansen, 40, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.