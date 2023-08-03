These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Tuesday
2:30 p.m. — Man hit Fred Meyer manager with empty grocery bags, because “employees were too slow.”
10:15 p.m. — Man threatened to shoot people and start fights in the Dollar Tree parking lot. He fled from police on foot, but was caught and charged.
9:59 p.m. — A two-car vehicle crash resulted in a driving under the influence arrest in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Avenue.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Roseburg Police Department
William Michael Aloia, 40, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Scott Allan Miller, 51, of Roseburg, on suspicion of harassment and unlawful use of GPS.
Roland Patrick Pentz, 52, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of failing to perform duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run) and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Eugene Jackson, 57, of Cottage Grove, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized possession of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
