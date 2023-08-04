These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — Man caused extensive damage to sprinkler system in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The same person was contacted at 1:30 p.m. for taking items from active construction site and credit card from inside a vehicle.
10:30 p.m. — Man was passed out behind the wheel at the drive-=thru of Burger King. He appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and was transported to the Douglas County Jail.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
Richard Bruce Abel, 66, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unauthorized possession of a schedule two controlled substance, unauthorized manufacturing or distributing or a schedule two controlled substance, unauthorized possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized distribution of methamphetamine and felon in possession of firearm.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Christopher Cupp, 60, of South County, on suspicion of resisting arrest, third-degree assault, harassment, two counts of first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Kevin Wade Davison, 50, of Roseburg, on suspicion of felon in possession of firearm and carrying a concealed weapon — knife.
Jeremy Adam Sanders, 41, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree theft and first-degree failure to appear.
Winston Police Department
Damien Leigh Harrington, 37, of Winston, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, menacing, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Roseburg Police Department
Stephan William Thill, 59, of Eugene, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, computer crime and third-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.