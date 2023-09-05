These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Roseburg Police Department
Joshua Aaron Musselman, 36, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and possession of burglar tools.
Lakiesa Latoya Pierce, 38, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, fail to appear on criminal citation and second-degree fail to appear.
Anthony David Price, 22, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and probation violation.
Saturday
Myrtle Creek Police Department
Galveston Charles Huey, 28, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and fail to appear on criminal citation.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Sergey Viktorovich Kharchenko, 39, of Sacramento, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest and interfere with a police officer.
Jared Robert Mehrlich, 47, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Jakob Lawrence Allen, 22, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and harassment.
Myrtle Creek Police Department
Paul Evans, 51, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree theft, violation of release agreement and four agency holds.
Sutherlin Police Department
Jose Flores-Gomez, 20, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of attempt to elude a police officer by vehicle, attempt to elude a police officer on foot, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Roseburg Police Department
Michelle Lorraine Montelione, 35, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.
