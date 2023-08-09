These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Monday
8 a.m. — Man reported being struck in the face several times by an unknown neighbor in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
11:34 a.m. — Woman refused to leave Howard Johnson motel in 900 block of Northeast Stephens Street.
Noon — Woman said she was struck in the head by man when entering her home in 1400 block of Northwest Grove.
3 p.m. — Man was floating in the river with a camp along the water’s edge with tarps hanging from trees and a queen-size mattress on the ground. Trash was floating in the water as well as visible on the ground surrounding the person.
5:52 p.m. — Woman was unable to start her vehicle, but her ignition interlock device would not work due to her being intoxicated at a gas station in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
10:36 p.m. — Woman was standing in the middle of the street blocking traffic in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua David Frazier, 46, on suspicion of recklessly endangering another person, fail to appear on a criminal citation, attempt to commit a class a misdemeanor, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.
Cody James Lancaster, 32, on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Myrtle Creek Police Department
Brian Hampton Garrison, 37, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft.
Roseburg Police Department
Tony Eugene Palm, 56, on suspicion of three counts of harassment, second-degree theft, two counts of violation of release agreement, menacing and contempt of court.
Monica Kay Schmidt, 35, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree mischief and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
