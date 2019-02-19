These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
1:11 a.m. — A man is in the road on Interstate 5 near milepost 99, Canyonville.
6:30 a.m. — Man who is loitering in the area just asked employees if they would trade something for marijuana in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
9:04 a.m. — A boy is shooting birds with a BB gun near the intersection of Grandview Street and Pike Street, Glide.
9:52 a.m. — Subject eluding police in the 400 block of South Main Street, Canyonville.
12:28 p.m. — Caller’s 15-year-old grandson is out of control and calling people names in the 3800 block of Tillicum Lane, Roseburg.
4:19 p.m. — Man tried to use a fake bill and he is now angry because the caller won’t give it back in the 200 block of Pruner Road, Riddle.
8:25 p.m. — Landlord is intoxicated, belligerent and just kicked down the caller’s door in the 5500 block of South Umpqua Road, Tiller.
ACCIDENTS
1:55 p.m. — Truck carrying snowmobiles crashed into a ditch on Highway 138E near milepost 63, Diamond Lake.
5:10 p.m. — Single-vehicle accident reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 121, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Jared Allen Murray, 25, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.
Jordan Lee Wibbens, 33, of Glendale, on suspicion of unlawful use or concealment of a firearm, methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine delivery.
Oregon State Police
Skyler Nathaniel Trent, 19, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
Roseburg police
Quincy Swain Bennett, 47, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fourth-degree felony assault, two counts of menacing and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.